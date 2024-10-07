ClearNow
Kingsville Expects Lighting Nuisance Concerns To Rise With Change In Season

Monday October 7th, 2024, 9:00am

As the days grow shorter, the Town of Kingsville says it expects to see more requests to investigate lighting nuisances. Its Lighting and Odour Nuisance By-Law (By-Law 96-2020) requires every landowner or occupier to prevent light from plant cultivation from causing inconvenience to others by shining onto neighbouring properties or into the night sky.

The town says their by-law enforcement officers rely on public assistance to pinpoint violations.

“We appreciate the cooperation of farm owners as they work with our officers to locate and resolve issues. Most farms are already compliant and actively working to address system issues as they arise, such as faulty curtains,” the town said in a statement.

To submit a request to investigate, you are asked to email [email protected] and provide details such as the address or greenhouse operator, the date and time of the occurrence, and the farm’s location. Photos are helpful but not necessary.

In the event of a violation, officers may issue verbal or written orders to correct the issue, impose progressive set fines, or lay charges before the court. Our officers will exercise discretion when enforcing By-law 96-2020.

