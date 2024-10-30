NEWS >
Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Vehicles

Wednesday October 30th, 2024, 3:19pm

City News
On October 28, 2024, members of the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers GPS tracked the stolen vehicle to a property in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Road 211, Municipality of Lakeshore. Officers located the stolen vehicle and other vehicles on the property.

With the assistance of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) a search of the property was completed, investigators located and seized 11 stolen vehicles, Three motorcycles, two enclosed trailers, four utility trailers, Canadian currency and a loaded handgun. The estimated total value of recovered items is over $300,000.

As a result of the investigation a 23 year old from Windsor was arrested and charged.

