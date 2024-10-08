Investigation Launched After Two School Break-Ins

Windsor Police Service is investigating two break-ins at local schools that occurred last week.

Police say that shortly before 8:30pm on October 3rd, 2024, officers responded to a break-and-enter at an elementary school in the 3500 block of Melbourne Road. Upon arrival, officers found damage to two windows at the school.

Approximately five hours later, around 1:30am, they were called to another break-and-enter, this time at an Islamic high school in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue. Officers discovered damage to property inside the school.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is leading the investigation. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that these incidents are connected or motivated by hatred toward any particular group based on race, national, or ethnic origin. The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking nearby residents and business owners to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any evidence that may help identify the suspects involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.