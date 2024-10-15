Drug Bust In Leamington

A search warrant executed by the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police and assistance by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Canine Unit with Police Service Dog “Philie”, resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property with a total value exceeding $110,000.

An investigation was initiated by members of the Essex County OPP CSCU which led investigators to an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street West.

On Friday, October 11th, 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at the Talbot Street West address which resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, stolen property, cash and other offence-related items. One individual has been arrested and charged.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $104,024.

Joseph Andary, 35 years of age from Leamington has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (Two Counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of an identity document

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (Two Counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (Four Counts)

The accused was processed and was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.