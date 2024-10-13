Light RainNow
Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Everts Avenue Crash

Sunday October 13th, 2024, 10:38am

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a motorist for impaired driving after a crash Saturday evening.

Police say that just after 7:00pm a vehicle struck a pole in the 1600 block of Everts Avenue.  Officers arrived at the scene and located a red sedan parked in the middle of the street with severe damage to its front end.

In speaking to the 21-year-old male motorist, officers detected a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech, and other signs of impairment. Several empty or partially empty bottles of alcohol were scattered throughout the inside of the vehicle.

The motorist was charged with impaired driving after failing a breath test.

 

