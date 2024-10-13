Light RainNow
12 °C
53 °F
Periods Of RainSun
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
10 °C
50 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Charged After Edward Avenue Crash Involving A Parked Vehicle

Sunday October 13th, 2024, 10:41am

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police have charged a driver after a crash involving a parked vehicle Saturday evening.

Police say around 9:00pm, they were called to the 1000 block of Edward Avenue, where a suspected impaired driver had struck a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a 33-year-old man who had a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and was unsteady on his feet.

The motorist was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message