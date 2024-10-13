Driver Charged After Edward Avenue Crash Involving A Parked Vehicle



Windsor Police have charged a driver after a crash involving a parked vehicle Saturday evening.

Police say around 9:00pm, they were called to the 1000 block of Edward Avenue, where a suspected impaired driver had struck a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a 33-year-old man who had a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and was unsteady on his feet.

The motorist was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.