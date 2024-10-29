Mostly CloudyNow
Driver Charged After Crashing Into House

Tuesday October 29th, 2024, 8:16am

OPP photo

The OPP has charged a driver after their vehicle struck a residence.

Police say it happened on October 28 just after 6:30am on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road in Ruthven.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not injured. No one in the residence sustained any injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old female driver from Kawartha Lakes was charged with careless driving.

