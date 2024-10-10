Do You Know This Hit And Run Vehicle?

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Lakeshore Detachment is seeking the public’s assistance following a fail-to-remain collision in Lakeshore.

Police say just after 3:00pm on October 9th, 2024, they were called to a collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot at a business on Patillo Road.

A black Chevrolet Camaro operated by a female driver struck an individual who had exited another stationary vehicle. The individual was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved motor vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene.

Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact the police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.