Death Of 69-Year-Old Man Ruled A Homicide



Windsor Police have ruled the suspicious death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor as a homicide.

Shortly before 7:30am Friday, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue for a report of trouble unknown. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a deceased man inside the residence.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit ruled the death suspicious after an initial investigation. A post-mortem examination completed this morning by the coroner’s office confirmed the man’s death was a homicide.

At this time, investigators believe the homicide is an isolated incident, and there is no information to suggest members of the public are at risk.

Investigators continue to ask residents in the immediate area to check dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30am and 7:30am on October 25th for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.