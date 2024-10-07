Cash Seized At The Ambassador Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized $17,000 in unreported currency at the Ambassador bridge.

It was seized by an an inbound Israeli citizen on September 30th.

“There is no limit to the amount of cash you may travel with, but anything over $10,000 must be accurately reported when entering or exiting the U.S.,” officials said.