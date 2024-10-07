ClearNow
Cash Seized At The Ambassador Bridge

Monday October 7th, 2024, 1:34pm

Crime & Police News
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized $17,000  in unreported currency at the Ambassador bridge.

It was seized by an an inbound Israeli citizen on September 30th.

“There is no limit to the amount of cash you may travel with, but anything over $10,000 must be accurately reported when entering or exiting the U.S.,” officials said.

 

