Arrest Made In School Break-In

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old youth in connection with a break-in at a local high school.

Police say that just after 1:30am on October 3rd, 2024, police were called to a break-in at Windsor Islamic High School, located in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue. Surveillance footage obtained from the scene showed three suspects causing extensive damage inside the school. The estimated damage is over $13,000.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit investigated and identified one of the suspects. Yesterday, officers located and arrested the 15-year-old suspect at a residence in the 1200 block of Westcott Avenue.

The suspect, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following:

Break and enter

Wearing a disguise with intent

Mischief to property over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence

Two additional unknown suspects remain outstanding.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 16-18 years old, with a faded haircut and dark beard. He was last seen wearing a sweater with white stripes along the sleeves, dark pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a white female between 16-18 years old. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black zip-up sweater, black jogging pants with a white logo on the left leg, and black running shoes. She carried a black drawstring bag with three white stripes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects is encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com