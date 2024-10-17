91-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 17th, 2024, 2:44pm
Police have charged a 91-year-old male from Leamington with attempted murder.
Police say just before 6:30am on October 12th, 2024, they responded to a report of an Intimate Partner Violence incident at a residence in the Municipality of Leamington.
Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and transported both parties to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and accused were known to each other.
The accused was held pending a bail hearing.
