91-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder

Police have charged a 91-year-old male from Leamington with attempted murder.

Police say just before 6:30am on October 12th, 2024, they responded to a report of an Intimate Partner Violence incident at a residence in the Municipality of Leamington.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and transported both parties to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim and accused were known to each other.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.