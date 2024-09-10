Violent Crime Down In Windsor’s Glengarry Neighbourhood

Violent crime is down in Windsor’s Glengarry neighbourhood following a new police initiative.

On August 10th, 2024, the Windsor Police launched a high-visibility initiative to support an enhanced community safety strategy by reducing serious crime in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue. Conducted in response to ongoing concerns from both residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, this initiative aims to stop crime before it happens and proactively respond to issues by having more officers present in the neighbourhood.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In the four weeks since the launch of this initiative, officers have maintained a meaningful and sustained presence in the area. Over that time, only one violent crime incident has been reported to police. This represents a sharp decline compared to the first seven months of the year when police responded to a total of 28 violent crimes in the neighbourhood – an average of four violent incidents each month.

Arrests in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Ave. have also increased by 38.8% since the start of the initiative. These results include 24 arrests made during a two-day operation on August 20 and 21, when officers laid 48 criminal charges and executed 10 outstanding warrants.

“We want to ensure that people who reside in and visit the Glengarry neighbourhood feel safe and know that we are doing all we can to respond to their concerns,” said Jason Crowley, Deputy Chief of Operations. “We also want to build better connections with residents through different engagement strategies, knowing that better relationships can help to reduce crime and improve community safety.”

As part of this initiative, the Windsor Police Service, Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE), and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) have established an office space directly inside the apartment complex at 333 Glengarry Avenue. The Windsor Police City Centre Patrol (CCP) team, Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Nurse Police Team (NPT) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) will all operate out of this space.