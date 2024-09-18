Two Suspects Arrested Following Attempted Robbery With A Pellet Gun

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects in connection to an attempted robbery with a weapon.

Police say that in the early hours of September 17th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Erie Street East. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspects had confronted the victim, who was seated on a park bench.

One suspect, whose face was covered by a ski mask, reportedly pointed a pellet gun at the victim and shot him in the neck. The suspects then demanded that the victim surrender a bag containing personal belongings and threatened to shoot him a second time. When the victim refused to comply with their demands, the suspects left the area.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspects without incident. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were additionally bound by conditions of multiple release orders, which included not to possess any weapons.

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old are both facing charges.