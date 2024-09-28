Two Suspects Arrested After Sexual Assault And Forcible Confinement Incident

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged incident involving sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police say that around 10:00am Thursday, officers from the City Centre Patrol, designated to the Glengarry neighbourhood, were conducting proactive patrols when they encountered the distraught victim.

Officers learned that the victim had just been sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom prevented her from leaving the residence.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspects without incident.

Mario Angelo, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Allan Fecteau, 45, has been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.