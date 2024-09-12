Two From Windsor Killed In Lambton County Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 12th, 2024, 9:03am
Two people from Windsor were killed in a crash in Lambton County Wednesday.
OPP say the collision involving a tractor trailer and a passenger motor vehicle happened at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
The driver of the motor vehicle, a 79-year-old from Windsor, was transported to the hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The passenger of the motor vehicle, a 77-year-old from Windsor, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the deceased will not be released out of the respect for the privacy of the family.
