SunnyNow
19 °C
66 °F
SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySat
28 °C
82 °F		SunnySun
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Two Charged After Police Find Them Sleeping In Their Vehicle

Friday September 13th, 2024, 9:23am

Crime & Police News
0
0

OPP have changed two people after they were found sleeping in their vehicle with drugs.

Police say just after 12:00am on September 11th, 2024, officers were on patrol on Russell Street in Leamington and observed a suspicious vehicle with the engine running and two individuals appeared to be asleep inside.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed open alcohol, and attempted to wake the occupants of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were taken into custody without incident. Police seized a firearm, a quantity of illicit drugs, including suspected fentanyl, several knives and other offence-related property.

Both are facing several charges and have been held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message