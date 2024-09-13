Two Charged After Police Find Them Sleeping In Their Vehicle

OPP have changed two people after they were found sleeping in their vehicle with drugs.

Police say just after 12:00am on September 11th, 2024, officers were on patrol on Russell Street in Leamington and observed a suspicious vehicle with the engine running and two individuals appeared to be asleep inside.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed open alcohol, and attempted to wake the occupants of the vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were taken into custody without incident. Police seized a firearm, a quantity of illicit drugs, including suspected fentanyl, several knives and other offence-related property.

Both are facing several charges and have been held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.