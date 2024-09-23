Two Arrested Following Seizure Of Illegal Firearms And Stolen Motorcycles

An investigation Windsor Police has led to the arrest of two suspects, the seizure of numerous illegal firearms, and the recovery of three stolen motorcycles.

Police say that on Thursday, September 19th, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for an Ottawa Street residence suspected of housing illegal firearms. Shortly after 10:30am, officers attended the residence to execute the warrant. Officers took the two occupants, a 50-year-old male and 40-year-old male into custody without incident.

Following the arrests, DIGS officers searched the home with assistance from K9 Officer Rolex. The search returned the following property:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message