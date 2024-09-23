Mostly CloudyNow
Two Arrested Following Seizure Of Illegal Firearms And Stolen Motorcycles

Monday September 23rd, 2024, 2:54pm

An investigation Windsor Police has led to the arrest of two suspects, the seizure of numerous illegal firearms, and the recovery of three stolen motorcycles.

Police say that on Thursday, September 19th, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for an Ottawa Street residence suspected of housing illegal firearms. Shortly after 10:30am, officers attended the residence to execute the warrant. Officers took the two occupants, a 50-year-old male and 40-year-old male into custody without incident.

Following the arrests, DIGS officers searched the home with assistance from K9 Officer Rolex. The search returned the following property:

  • Smith & Wesson .40 calibre handgun (with defaced serial number)
  • Cooey 12 gauge shotgun (sawed off)
  • Savage Model 10 .308 calibre rifle (broken in half)
  • Various calibres of pistol and rifle ammunition
  • 6 replica firearms (3 pistols and 3 rifles)
  • 3 stolen motorcycles

 

