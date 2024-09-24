Suspect Wanted After Convenience Store Robbery

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect following a convenience store robbery.

Police say that on September 13th, a male reportedly entered the store in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue, selected multiple items and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, the suspect threatened the store employee before fleeing on foot.

No weapons were seen during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, with a slender build and shoulder-length hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, blue or grey pants featuring the word “Harley,” and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.