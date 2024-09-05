Suspect Quickly Arrested For Amherstburg Arson



Windsor Police has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with an arson at a business in Amherstburg.

Police say that just before midnight on September 4th, 2024, officers responded to a report of an active fire in the 30 block of Sandwich Street South. Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground near the scene and safely escorted him to a safe location until EMS arrived.

Through investigation, officers determined that the male, who attempted to flee the scene, was responsible for setting the fire. The suspect, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested and has been charged with arson.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.