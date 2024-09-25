Suspect Arrested After Pointing Realistic-Looking Airsoft Gun



Windsor Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who pointed a realistic-looking airsoft gun at another person.

Police say that just after 11:00am on September 24th 2024, they responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 3200 block of Walker Road. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was on the porch of a residence, had pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at a person on the street.

Officers quickly established a perimeter around the property and arrested the suspect without incident. Officers recovered the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft gun.

Prateek Ghai, 22, has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.