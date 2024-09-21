SIU Seeking Witnesses To Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Windsor

The Special Investigations Unit investigators continue to investigate the police-involved shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Windsor on September 6th.

Investigators are seeking to identify the occupant(s) of a grey sedan as they are believed to have witnessed the police interaction and the events leading up to it.

The vehicle, a grey Ford Fusion with chrome trim, was parked at the Food Basics at 880 Goyeau Street on September 6th, 2024, at about 10:30am.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.