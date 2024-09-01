Mainly SunnyNow
Serious Crash Involving Vehicle And Motorcycle On County Road 46

Sunday September 1st, 2024, 6:32pm

Essex OPP is on the scene of a serious collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle at County Road 46 and Gracey Side Road in Lakeshore.

Police say that the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Gracey Side Road is closed between South Middle Road and Morris Road, and County Road 46 is closed between Richardson Side Road and Windsor Avenue.

 

