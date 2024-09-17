Propeller Stolen In Leamington

OPP in Leamington is investigating a break-and-enter.

Police say that on September 9th, 2024, they received a report of a break-and-enter that occurred at a business on Milo Road.

It was determined that multiple individuals entered the fenced-in property on Thursday, September 5th, between 11:00pm and 1:00am on Friday, September 6th, 2024. The suspects then proceeded to remove a propeller from the property. A small sedan pulling a small trailer was observed in the area at the time that investigators believe to be involved.

The propeller is described as bronze, approximately 50 inches in diameter, with a serial number 1346 R 1064, and it is valued at approximately $20,000.00.(See photo)

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, Leamington OPP can be reached anywhere at anytime in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.