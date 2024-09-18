Police Seek Suspects After $64,000 Bank Fraud

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who defrauded a local bank out of over $64,000.

Police say that on September 17th, 2024, the Financial Crimes Unit responded to a report of a fraud at a local financial institution. Through investigation, officers learned that two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque and then aggressively withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

These transactions, which occurred between January 31st and February 5th, 2024, totaled $64,537.24.

One suspect is described as an East Indian male, with a heavy build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

The second suspect is described as an Asian female, with a slender build, long brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

The suspects are wanted on charges of:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining credit over $5,000 by false pretenses

Uttering forged documents

Possession of property obtained by crime over$5,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.