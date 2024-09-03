ClearNow
Police Seek Assistance Identifying Hit-And-Run Suspect

Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 4:40pm

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run collision.

Police say that on September 2nd, 2024, they received a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Huron Church Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model black Toyota Corolla with an Ontario licence plate beginning with the letter D. The suspect is described as an East Indian male with medium-length black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore black pants and a black, grey, and white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

