Police Looking For Three Suspects Following Assault

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify three suspects following an assault involving a knife and bear mace.

Police say that shortly after 5:30pm on September 18th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road East. A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between two groups of people. After exchanging words, the three suspects threatened one victim, sprayed him with bear mace, and stabbed him in the arm with a knife. A second adult victim was also sprayed with bear mace.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and have recently obtained photos of the three suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a red shirt, red pants, white shoes and a multi-coloured hat, and was riding a black scooter.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue shirt and black track pants.

The third suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black shirt, black jeans and a black checkered head cap.

The suspects are wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life, and uttering threats to cause death.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.