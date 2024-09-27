Police Looking For Three Suspects Following Assault
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 27th, 2024, 1:33pm
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify three suspects following an assault involving a knife and bear mace.
Police say that shortly after 5:30pm on September 18th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road East. A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between two groups of people. After exchanging words, the three suspects threatened one victim, sprayed him with bear mace, and stabbed him in the arm with a knife. A second adult victim was also sprayed with bear mace.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and have recently obtained photos of the three suspects.
- The first suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a red shirt, red pants, white shoes and a multi-coloured hat, and was riding a black scooter.
- The second suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue shirt and black track pants.
- The third suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black shirt, black jeans and a black checkered head cap.
The suspects are wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life, and uttering threats to cause death.
Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
