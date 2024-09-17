Police Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver



Windsor Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred on the city’s west side.

Police say that just after midnight on September 17th, 2024, a cyclist was struck by a black SUV as he was travelling east on Matchette Road toward Prince Road. The motorist did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a black Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition, possibly with windshield damage.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dashcam footage or residential/business video surveillance is asked to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the driver or vehicle involved. If you have any information, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.