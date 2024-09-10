Police Investigating Drowning Of 5-Year-Old Child



Windsor Police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl.

Police say that just before 9:00pm Monday, officers responded to a report of a drowning at a residence in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent. Police arrived on the scene and quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

Following the rescue, officers and personnel from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive child pending the arrival of emergency medical services. Despite the efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.