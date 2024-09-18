Pedestrian In Hospital Following Vehicle Collision In South Windsor

Windsor Police is investigating a motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian suffered severe injuries.

Police say that, around 11:30pm on September 17th, 2024, a vehicle travelling northbound on Dougall Avenue struck a pedestrian at Roseland Drive.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The motorist remained on the scene following the collision.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.