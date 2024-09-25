OPP Looking For Driver Who Took Off After Hitting Parked Vehicle

The Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment are seeking the public’s assistance following a fail-to-remain collision in Belle River.

Police say the crash happened just after 4:00pm on September 24th, 2024, involving a parked vehicle on Willowwood Drive.

They say that a white Volkswagen car was travelling northbound on Willowwood Drive. It lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway, striking a vehicle parked in a driveway, causing significant damage.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The involved motor vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene and was last seen travelling northbound on Willowwood Drive and then eastbound on County Road 22. The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen sedan and is suspected to have substantial damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact the police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.