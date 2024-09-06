UPDATED: Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Downtown
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 6th, 2024, 11:50am
Last updated: Friday September 6th, 2:23pm
SIU investigators are en route to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Windsor.
Police say around 10:30am Friday, they were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a person with a weapon.
There was an interaction involving a man and an officer. The officer shot the 57-year-old man, who was pronounced deceased.
Goyeau Street will be closed from Tuscarora Street to Erie Street East, and Elliot Street will be closed from Windsor Avenue to Dufferin Place.
