UPDATED: Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Downtown

Friday September 6th, 2024, 11:50am

Last updated: Friday September 6th, 2:23pm

SIU investigators are en route to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Windsor.

Police say around 10:30am Friday, they were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a person with a weapon.

There was an interaction involving a man and an officer. The officer shot the 57-year-old man, who was pronounced deceased.

Goyeau Street will be closed from Tuscarora Street to Erie Street East, and Elliot Street will be closed from Windsor Avenue to Dufferin Place.

