Nurse Police Team Continues To See Results
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 6th, 2024, 9:46am
The Nurse Police Team continues to have a positive impact on our community according to Windsor Police.
Police say that over the first eight months of 2024, the Nurse Police Team responded to 1,541 calls for service, directed 360 people to the appropriate community resources, treated 114 substance-related wounds, and diverted 527 visits from hospital emergency departments.
The Nurse Police Team pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to deliver proactive healthcare to people struggling with substance use and related mental health challenges.
