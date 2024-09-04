New K9 Officers On The Job

Windsor Police has two new four-legged members to our K9 Unit.

Windsor Police Service Dogs Ghost and Link have been promoted to the K9 Unit after successfully completing all the requirements of a 15-week intensive training course. The arduous training program has equipped these canines with essential skills to apprehend suspects, search for missing people, detect illegal narcotics and explosives, and help keep their handlers and the public safe in high-risk situations.

Police Service Dog Ghost is a 17-month-old German Shepherd originally from Holland and is partnered with Constable Ken Meloche.

Police Service Dog Link is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois originally from Hungary and is partnered with Constable Garret Crichton.

Police Service Dog Ghost will replace veteran police dog Hasko, who retires after eight years of exemplary service to the community. Hasko, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, will live out his retirement with Constable Ken Meloche.

Other canine members include Team Trainer Constable Lance Montigny with K9 Arrow, Constable Kris Lauzon with K9 Fuse, Constable Eric Willson with K9 Coal, and Constable Marc Tremblay with K9 Rolex.