Mother Charged In Drowning Death Of Her 5-Year-Old Child

Windsor Police has charged a woman in connection with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child last week.

On September 9th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a drowning at a residence in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent in Windsor. Police arrived at the scene and quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

Officers and personnel from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive child pending the arrival of emergency medical services. Despite these efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit investigated and arrested a 25-year-old woman on September 19th, 2024. She has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.