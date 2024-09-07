Investigation Into Shooting Death By Windsor Police Continues

The province’s Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the police-involved shooting death of a 57-year-old man Friday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30am, Windsor Police officers were called to a store in the 800 block of Goyeau Street about a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the individual involved in the area of 790 Goyeau Street.

There was an interaction between the man and an officer, and the officer shot the man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

Roads in the area were reopened around 5:30pm Saturday.