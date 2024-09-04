ClearNow
15 °C
59 °F
Increasing CloudinessThu
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
17 °C
63 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Intimate Partner Violence Charges In Leamington

Wednesday September 4th, 2024, 10:24am

Crime & Police News
0
0


A domestic assault investigation in Leamington has resulted in charges for two individuals.

OPP say that on September 2nd, 2024, they were called to an address in Leamington for the report of an assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old of Essex County has been charged under the criminal code with assault with a weapon – spousal, and a 35-year-old of Essex County has been charged under the criminal code with mischief – destroys or damages property.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message