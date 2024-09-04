Intimate Partner Violence Charges In Leamington



A domestic assault investigation in Leamington has resulted in charges for two individuals.

OPP say that on September 2nd, 2024, they were called to an address in Leamington for the report of an assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old of Essex County has been charged under the criminal code with assault with a weapon – spousal, and a 35-year-old of Essex County has been charged under the criminal code with mischief – destroys or damages property.