Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle

Windsor Police has arrested a 41-year-old man for impaired driving, causing death following a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Police say that just after 11:00pm Saturday, a pickup truck attempted to turn eastbound at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line when it collided with a motorcycle that was travelling northbound on Lauzon Parkway.

When oifficers arrived at the scene and found two people, a male and a female, lying in the road with injuries, the 39-year-old male motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 35-year-old female motorcycle passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test. He faces several charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.