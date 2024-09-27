Four Handguns And Approximately $120,000 In Canadian Currency Seized In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 27th, 2024, 11:39am
Two individuals are facing numerous firearm and drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed in Tecumseh.
In July 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) began an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and opioids in Essex County. On September 24, 2024, a search warrant was executed in Tecumseh by OPP OCEB and Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit.
As a result of this investigation, officers seized:
- four handguns, one of which was loaded
- a conducted energy weapon
- suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000
- approximately 5,700 oxycodone tablets
- $120,000 in Canadian currency
Refaat Farris, age 47 of Tecumseh, has been charged with the following 30 offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – four counts
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – four counts
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – four counts
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – four counts
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – four counts
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – two counts
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (opioid) – two counts
The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on October 1st, 2024.
Khadije Farris, age 69 of Tecumseh, has been charged with the following 26 offences under the CC and CDSA:
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – four counts
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – four counts
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – four counts
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – four counts
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – two counts
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (opioid) – two counts
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 27th, 2024.
