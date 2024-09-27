Four Handguns And Approximately $120,000 In Canadian Currency Seized In Tecumseh

Two individuals are facing numerous firearm and drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed in Tecumseh.

In July 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) began an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and opioids in Essex County. On September 24, 2024, a search warrant was executed in Tecumseh by OPP OCEB and Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

As a result of this investigation, officers seized:

four handguns, one of which was loaded

a conducted energy weapon

suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000

approximately 5,700 oxycodone tablets

$120,000 in Canadian currency

Refaat Farris, age 47 of Tecumseh, has been charged with the following 30 offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – four counts

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – four counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – four counts

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – two counts

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (opioid) – two counts

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on October 1st, 2024.

Khadije Farris, age 69 of Tecumseh, has been charged with the following 26 offences under the CC and CDSA:

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – four counts

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – four counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – four counts

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – two counts

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (opioid) – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 27th, 2024.