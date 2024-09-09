Driver Charged With Stunt Driving And Resisting Arrest

A driver from North York facing multiple charges after a traffic stop for stunt driving in Leamington.

Police say that just after 7:45am on September 7th, 2024, an Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, while performing a speed enforcement initiative on Mersea Road 1 in, observed a vehicle travelling over 100km/h in the 60km/h zone.

Initially, the driver failed to stop for police. However, the vehicle did come to a stop, at which time a traffic stop was initiated.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The driver resisted arrest and assaulted the police officer. As a result, the officer utilized a taser to gain control and arrested the driver.

The 36-year-old of North York has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, resisting peace officer, flight from peace officer and driving a motor vehicle – to perform a stunt – at excessive speed.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.