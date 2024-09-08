Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After County Crash

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash in Kingsville early Sunday morning.

OPP say the single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:00am on County Road 29 at Road 6 West when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and caught fire.

Three occupants escaped before the vehicle became engulfed. Two occupants were transported to hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.

Police say it was determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was arrested and transported to the Essex County OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

The 18-year-old of Windsor has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and dangerous operation.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on September 20th, 2024.

The road was closed for approximately two hours and has since been opened.

The Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.