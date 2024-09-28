Driver Charged With Impaired After Lakeshore Crash

The OPP has charged an individual following a collision investigation.

Police say that around 5:40pm on September 27th, 2024, they were called to a two-vehicle collision on Puce Road between Walls Road and Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

A pickup truck with a lone driver and a sedan with two occupants were all transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Lakeshore was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on October 18th, 2024.