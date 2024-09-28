Light RainNow
Driver Charged With Impaired After Lakeshore Crash  

Saturday September 28th, 2024, 4:15pm

Crime & Police News
The OPP has charged an individual following a collision investigation.

Police say that around 5:40pm on September 27th, 2024, they were called to a two-vehicle collision on Puce Road between Walls Road and Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

A pickup truck with a lone driver and a sedan with two occupants were all transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Lakeshore was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on October 18th, 2024.

 

