Driver Charged With Impaired After Going The Wrong Way On The 401

OPP have charged a driver after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 401.

OPP say that around 3:20am on September 7th, 2024, they received multiple reports of a passenger vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Orford Road.

Shortly after the initial reports, police received an additional report indicating that the vehicle had turned around and was now travelling the correct direction, eastbound on the Highway 401. At approximately 3:35am, police located and stopped the vehicle on the eastbound Highway 401 near Graham Road.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Elgin OPP St. Thomas Detachment for further testing.

The 36-year-old from London was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.