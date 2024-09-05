Collision On Highway 401 Claims Second Life

A second individual has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Highway 401 collision.

Just before 10:30am on Friday, August 23rd, 2024, emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road.

While officers were investigating the collision, which resulted in a traffic slowdown, at approximately 10:38am, a secondary collision occurred involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck.

As a result, the driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and has since died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The third involved driver was not injured.

Police are seeking witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision should contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1- 888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.