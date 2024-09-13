Arrest Warrant Issued For Three Suspects Wanted For Almost $20,000 In Fraud

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and issued warrants for three others linked to nearly $20,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Police say that between July 23rd and July 29th, 2024, four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a deceased individual. The transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases, and fraudulent cheque deposits, amounting to a total of $19,125.

Members of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit identified the suspects through surveillance footage obtained from various financial institutions across Windsor.

On September 10th, 2024, officers located and arrested 47-year-old Jason Buckridan in a parking lot in the 500 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Buckridan has been charged with the following:

• Fraud over $5,000

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Unauthorized use of credit card data

• Using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence

• Using a forged document

Three suspects remain outstanding.

Cynthia McCauley, 40, is wanted for:

• Fraud over $5,000

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Unauthorized use of credit card data

• Using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence

McCauley is described as a white female, 5’2”, with a slender build, shoulder-length brown hair, and green eyes.

Sarah Arcand, 31, is wanted for:

• Fraud over $5,000

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Unauthorized use of credit card data

• Using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence

Arcand is described as a white female, 5’7”, with a medium build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Christopher James Johnson, 43, is wanted for:

• Fraud over $5,000

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Unauthorized use of credit card data

• Using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence

• Using a forged document (x 2)

• Possession of property obtained by crime

Johnson is described as a white male, 5’10” with a medium build, balding brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.