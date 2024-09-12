Alleged Ringleader Of Auto Theft Operation Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

An alleged ringleader of an international stolen vehicle operation has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in July 2023, Sayasith Phothitay was among 23 people arrested after police dismantled a multi-million-dollar auto theft ring operating in Windsor and throughout Ontario. Project Fairfield, a joint investigation by the Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other law enforcement partners, led to the seizure of 138 stolen vehicles, $170,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, and illicit drugs valued at over $500,000.

Phothitay, 36, was released on bail while facing 46 charges, including motor vehicle theft, drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to traffic property obtained by crime. His bail conditions included a strict curfew.

Since then, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and discovered that Phothitay had failed to adhere to his bail conditions.

On September 10th, 2024, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, along with the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested Phothitay at a residence in the 1300 block of Meridian Street.

Phothitay has been charged with failing to comply with his release order. He was held until a bail hearing.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between Windsor Police and LaSalle Police Service launched in March 2024. The program is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government's strategy to strengthen Ontario's bail system.