28 People Arrested In The Glengarry Neighbourhood

The Windsor Police Service arrested 26 people over three days as part of their high-visibility initiative to support community safety in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Police made the arrests in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue on September 12th, 13th, and 14th. In total, officers laid 48 charges and executed ten outstanding arrest warrants. Charges included assault with a weapon (2 counts), assault, break, theft under $5,000 (6 counts), possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with a court release order (7 counts), and failure to comply with conditions of probation (7 counts).

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As part of this initiative, the Windsor Police Service has partnered with Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Canadian Mental Health Association to establish an office space directly inside the apartment complex at 333 Glengarry Avenue. The POP Unit, City Centre Patrol, Nurse Police Team, and Crisis Response Team operate out of this space to support our health and human services partners in responding more effectively to situations involving mental health, substance abuse, and social disorder.