Woodslee Man Airlifted To Hospital After Crash In The Township Of Perth South

A 24-year-old male from Woodslee was transported by air ambulance to Victoria Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in the Township of Perth South.

Stratford Police say it happened on Perth Road 130 south of Line 16 on Wednesday.

A second occupant, who was identified as a 19-year-old female from Thamesford, was first transported to St Marys General Hospital and later transferred to Victoria Hospital in London with serious injuries.

Police say that a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was travelling south on Perth Road 130 when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle. The involved vehicle was forced back into its own lane due to oncoming traffic when it veered off the roadway and into the ditch along the west side of Perth Road 130.

The vehicle rolled over several times, causing both occupants to be ejected from the vehicle. It is believed that speed was a factor in this collision and that neither of the two occupants was wearing a seatbelt.

Stratford Police say they have also learned that Perth County OPP received a driving complaint involving this vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed approximately 30 minutes before the collision occurred on Highway 23 North of Mitchell.

The investigation is ongoing.