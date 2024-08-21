Woman Arrested After Cell Phone Theft

Windsor Police has arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection to a robbery.

Police say around 10:00am Tuesday they responded to a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elliott Street East. Officers located a female victim who reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown woman, who stole her iPhone and other personal belongings.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Using the GPS tracking feature on the stolen phone, officers were able to quickly determine its location and arrest the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.