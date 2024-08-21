Mostly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyThu
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Woman Arrested After Cell Phone Theft

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 2:05pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection to a robbery.

Police say around 10:00am Tuesday they responded to a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elliott Street East. Officers located a female victim who reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown woman, who stole her iPhone and other personal belongings.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Using the GPS tracking feature on the stolen phone, officers were able to quickly determine its location and arrest the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message