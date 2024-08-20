WITH VIDEO: Two Vehicles Set Ablaze

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is searching for suspects after two vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

Police say that just after midnight, they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a sedan and a minivan fully engulfed in flames. Windsor Fire & Rescue Services quickly extinguished the blaze.

Officers obtained video footage showing two suspects arriving at the scene in a white SUV with an aftermarket exhaust. The suspects doused the sedan with a liquid substance before setting it on fire and fled south on Langlois Avenue.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but the two vehicles were destroyed.

Investigators urge residents in the area of the incident to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.